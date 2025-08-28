Div Com Kashmir reviews progress of National Highway Projects

Spread the love

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg today convened a meeting to review the progress of National Highway Projects executed by agencies including NHAI, NHIDCL, BEACON, SAMPARK, & R&B.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners; officers of BEACON, SAMPARK & R&B; ED NHIDCL, representatives NHAI & MORTH; ACR Central, and other officers.

On the occasion, Div Com took stock of ongoing works, impediments and issues of NH1 Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri, NH 701 RD RKCTC, and rehabilitation issues of Jawahar Tunnel, NH 701A Narbal Surankote, NH501 Khanbal-Baltal, current status of MoRTH, Zojilla Tunnel Project, NH444 alignment issues, mining permission issues besides status of disbursement for land acquisition.

He emphasized on adherence to timelines for obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities and commencement of works on the projects. He instructed DCs to address the issues related to various impediments like relocation of utilities and security installations falling in the alignment of projects.

Garg impressed on Director Geology & Mining for identification of Mining blocks and facilitating permissions for clay & boulders for construction of projects.

During the meeting, concerned officers of BRO, NHIDCL, NHAI & PWD shared the status of major projects executed by their departments.

Div Com enjoined executing agencies to actively pursue cases regarding permissions and other matters without wasting crucial time.

Meanwhile, he directed for re-appropriation of state funds from the districts which have received more funds under ring road projects to other districts especially Budgam & Baramulla.