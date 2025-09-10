Jammu and Kashmir NewsKashmir

Div Com Kashmir reviews migrant grievances

Srinagar, Sept 09: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the status of resolution of migrant grievances and other related issues. The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner Central, OSD, and the Law Officer.

During the meeting, Div Com directed all Deputy Commissioners to designate Nodal Officers in their respective offices specifically for the resolution of migrant grievances. He emphasised the importance of maintaining proper records of all grievances and ensuring timely action and follow-up for effective redressal.

Garg stressed that all pending court cases related to migrants should be actively pursued and monitored to ensure their swift resolution. Special focus was laid on the identification and removal of encroachments on migrant properties and land.

The Div Com highlighted the need for both online and offline grievance mechanisms to be handled professionally, ensuring quality and timely disposal. Also, he directed that temple lands be demarcated in accordance with court directions, and any encroachments be promptly removed.

He instructed the synchronisation of data of DC offices and the Div Com office to avoid repetition and duplicity of cases.

 

 

 

 

