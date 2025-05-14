Div Com Kashmir reviews arrangements for Mela Kheer Bhawani

To ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for devotees during the upcoming Mela Mata Kheer Bhawani, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday chaired a detailed review meeting with officials from various departments.

Calling for meticulous planning, Bidhuri directed Deputy Commissioners and departmental heads to put in place robust arrangements at the main shrine in Tulmulla, Ganderbal, as well as at other key locations in Kupwara, Kulgam, and Anantnag. He emphasized the need to surpass last year’s efforts in providing facilities for pilgrims.

Key areas of focus included transportation, accommodation, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, food services (langars), and toilets.

Div Com stressed timely desilting of the canal at Tulmulla, beautification of temple surroundings, repair of approach roads, and restoration of non-functional streetlights.

He directed for security arrangements, deployment of SDRF teams and fire tenders near the shrine. Departments were instructed to nominate nodal officers to ensure effective coordination throughout the festival.

He directed for providing special transport facilities for migrant employees wishing to attend the mela. The Health Department was asked to position skilled medical teams, while the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department was directed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essentials including LPG.

Deputy Commissioners of all concerned districts briefed on ongoing preparations, while representatives from Kashmiri Pandit organizations outlined their suggestions for a smooth and safe celebration.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kupwara and Kulgam besides senior officers from Tourism, Relief and Rehabilitation, Police, Traffic, PWD, KPDCL, PHE, SRTC, SDRF, Fire & Emergency, Information departments and representatives of various Kashmiri Pandit organizations.