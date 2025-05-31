Div Com Kashmir reviews arrangements for forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha

SRINAGAR, MAY 31: In view of the ensuing festival of Eid-ul-Adha, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Saturday held a meeting of officers to review arrangements for the smooth & peaceful celebration of the auspicious occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com directed CE KPDCL to ensure uninterrupted electricity on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha across Kashmir Division, especially at Aasar-i-Sharief Hazratbal, Kalashpora, Jenab Sahab, Soura, Ziyarat Sharief Kabamarg, Anantnag, Ziyarat Sharief Khiram, Anantnag, Ziyarat Sharief Makhama, and Ziyarat Aham Sharief, Bandipora.

He also directed the concerned to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water and timely resolution of any water supply issues.

Regarding availability of essential items, Div Com emphasized on ensuring adequate supply and availability of all essential items including rice, flour, sugar, etc during these auspicious days.

For the availability of sacrificial animals, he directed Director Sheep Husbandry to ensure availability of sacrificial animals across the Kashmir Division on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha, to meet the expected demand.

Further, to ensure availability of essential items in the market, he directed for comprehensive market inspections to prevent hoarding, overpricing, and the sale of substandard goods.

Div Com underlined close coordination between enforcement agencies to ensure fair pricing and availability of essential commodities, particularly mutton and poultry, on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

To ensure environment of festivity, Div Com emphasized on conducting special sanitation drives to ensure cleanliness in and around mosques, shrines, marketplaces, and residential areas, especially at Aasar-i- Sharief Hazratbal, Kalashpora, Jenab Sahab, Soura, Ziyarat Sharief Kabamarg, Anantnag, Ziyarat Sharief Khiram, Anantnag, Ziyarat Sharief Makhama, and Ziyarat Aham Sharief, Bandipora.

For smooth traffic flow on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha, Bidhuri directed traffic authorities to regulate vehicular movement near main mosques and marketplaces.

Additionally, he stressed on arranging adequate public transport on important routes to facilitate commuters, especially for Eid prayers.

To provide health services, he called for deployment of medical staff at all major shrines and mosques, to cater to the expected high footfall and to provide immediate medical assistance in case of emergencies.

Moreover, he directed for installation of water posts and deployment of sufficient numbers of water tankers in and around the shrines, particularly at Aasar-i-Sharief Hazratbal and other major locations, to facilitate the devotees during Eid-ul-Adha prayers.

To ensure safety at the congregation places, he directed for deployment of fire tenders and security staff for smooth & peaceful celebration of the festival.

Meanwhile, Div Com also reviewed the latest status of preparations for the celebration of Mela Kheer Bhawani and asked officers to ensure all the required arrangements are put in place.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, officers of various departments including Sheep Husbandry, Animal Husbandry, FCS&CA, Health, KPDCL, PHE, SMC, PWD, Fire Services, ULB, Wakf board and Legal Metrology Department.