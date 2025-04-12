Div Com Kashmir reviews arrangements for celebration of Baisakhi festival

Srinagar, April 12: Ahead of the celebration of Baisakhi festival by Sikh Community, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and officers of line departments to review overall arrangements of basic amenities at Gurdwaras and habitations of the community across Kashmir.

While reviewing the facilities, Div Com directed DCs to ensure uninterrupted electricity and drinking water supply at all religious places of the community, and laid special emphasis on encompassing arrangements at Gurdwara Chati Padshahi, Rainawari Srinagar.

He asked SMC to ensure sanitation and cleanliness at Gurudwara at Rainawari and surroundings besides other prime religious places to facilitate devotees.

Meanwhile, Div Com directed traffic department to ensure availability of adequate space for vehicles of participants of Baisakhi festival at Chatti Padshahi, Rainawari and impressed for meticulous arrangements for hassle-free movement of transport.

Besides, Bidhuri issued slew of directions for ensuring availability of fire tenders, medical facilities, repairs of streetlights, and emphasized on close coordination among departments for executing smooth arrangements.

On the occasion, DCs briefed the chair regarding detailed arrangements ensured in their respective districts to facilitate participants during the celebration of harvesting festival- Baisakhi.