Div Com Kashmir reviews action plan of works for SANJY-2025

In order to ensure top notch facilities for Yatris during the forthcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY) 2025, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Friday convened a meeting to review the action plan of works of line departments and concerned district administrations.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Bandipora & Ganderbal besides Director Tourism, Director Health Services Kashmir, Director ULB, Director CAPD, Labour Commissioner, Chief Engineers of R&B, KPDCL; officers of SMC, Information, PHE, I&FC, Ayush, Pahalgam Development Authority, Sonmarg Development Authority, etc.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com directed Departments to submit action plans for SANJY-25 urgently, and initiate the process of floating of tenders so that the works shall be completed within the stipulated time.

Keeping in view the railway connectivity, Div Com directed Deputy Commissioners for creating temporary additional facilities at Railway Station Anantnag and Budgam to accommodate and ferry pilgrims.

He urged departments including Health, KPDCL and PHE to frame work plans for these stations also to ensure smooth delivery of respective services.

He instructed the Director Tourism to make the accommodation of the department at Budgam Railway station available to district administration for utilization during yatra.

Div Com enjoined DC Anantnag for creating the facilities of appropriate number of RFID registration counters in the district.

He also urged DCs for keeping funds for unforeseen exigencies to address issues urgently and efficiently.