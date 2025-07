SRINAGAR, JULY 5: On the eve of Ashura, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today remembered the Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and paid rich tributes to the Martyrs of Karbala.

In his message, Div Com said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) taught resilience, courage & truthfulness to the humanity.

On the occasion, he prayed for peace, communal harmony & brotherhood among the people.