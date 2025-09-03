Div Com Kashmir inspects preventive measures being taken to clog vulnerable spots at Barzulla, Gandbal

Follow us on

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 03: In view of inclement weather conditions & rising water level of Jhelum, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg on Wednesday visited Barzulla & Gandbal to inspect the protective measures being taken by Irrigation & Flood Control department to clog the vulnerable spots to avoid breaches.

During his visit to the spot of automatic water level recorder near Bone & Joint Hospital, Div Com directed for closure of the gap to avoid any potential threat of breach and flooding. The spot serves as a means for dewatering and out flow of the hospital drainage system.

Div Com instructed the SE, I&FC to find a permanent solution to address the issue and to avoid risk of breach in the left bank of the flood channel near the hospital.

While addressing the media at the spot, Div Com said that currently the water level at Sangam & Ram Munshi Bagh shows rising trend and informed that IMD has reported possibility of receding water level in the later part of the day.

However, he said that the contingency plan has already been put in place by I&FC department to respond to any exigency. Speaking about the reinforcement steps being taken at B&J hospital, he said that the gap is being filled with sand bags and shall be completed within a couple of hours.

Sharing information about the rescue measures being taken in South Kashmir, he said that District Disaster Management teams are conducting rescue measures in low lying areas and evacuated some families to safer places. Div Com informed that teams of District Administration Kulgam were on the ground during the night to ensure evacuation of people in nine villages.

“Wherever inundation in low-lying areas in Anantnag & Kulgam has occurred, the administration is following evacuation protocol”, he added.

In Srinagar, he said, the teams of district administration are in the field and a contingency plan has been put in place to immediately respond to any exigency.

“Our emergency control rooms are operational, power supply is up-end, and telecom services are Ok. Hopefully there should be reasonable improvement in couple of hours”, he said.

Anshul Garg said we all need to remain alert and people need to follow advisories issued by district administrations and remain away from water bodies. He said that magistrates have been deployed to monitor the ground situation and alert people.

On the occasion, he also inspected the delivery of critical health care services to the patients by the hospital administration and availability of medical & paramedical staff besides availability of medicines.

Div Com also visited Gandbal where he inspected restoration efforts underway for reinforcement of the river bank near the bridge. On the occasion, he interacted with the locals and assured a permanent solution for strengthening of the bank and execution of the remaining works.

Later, Div Com visited the UT level Emergency Operation Centre at Hari Niwas to take the stock of addressing of distress calls of people and resolution of urgent issues faced by them.