Div Com Kashmir, IGP Kashmir hold meeting with Shia Associations for smooth observance of Muharram ul Haram

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay K Birdhi today held a meeting with the representatives of various Shia associations to execute smooth & peaceful observance of Muharram.

Besides DIG, Kashmir, Rajiv Pandey, the meeting was attended by DC Srinagar Akshay Labroo, Commissioner SMC Faz Lul Haseeb, SSP Srinagar and other officers from civil administration and police.

The representatives of various associations included President, All J&K Shia Association Darul Jawad Qamarwari, President, All J&K Anjuman Sharia Shian Darul Mustafa Budgam, President, All J&K Anjuman Sharia Shian Yousuf Abad Budgam and Yaadgar-i-Hussaini Committee Guru Bazar Srinagar.

During the meeting, community leaders were urged to exhibit responsible behavior, adhere to time schedule strictly for public convenience & traffic management and to augment strength of volunteers to facilitate mourners during the processions.

Div Com emphasized for close coordination between administration and leaders of associations to ensure smooth & peaceful observance of Muharram.

To protect mourners from heat wave, Div Com instructed Commissioner SMC for deployment of water sprinkler vehicles during processions.