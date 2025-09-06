BreakingJammuJammu and Kashmir News

Div Com Jammu inspects protection works on Ravi River embankment at Lakhanpur

Also reviews relief, flood damage restoration measures in Kathua district

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Follow us on

KATHUA, SEPTEMBER 06: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today conducted an extensive inspection of the ongoing protection works along the Ravi River embankment near Lakhanpur, which has suffered severe damages amidst the recent spell of torrential rains.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kathua, SSP Kathua, Project Director NHAI, senior officers of Punjab Irrigation Department and representatives of the Indian Army.

During the visit, the Divisional Commissioner held threadbare discussions with all stakeholders including Kathua District Administration, Punjab Irrigation Department, NHAI and Army authorities to devise a multi-pronged strategy aimed at diverting the water flow, protecting critical assets and minimizing risk to life and property.

DC Kathua briefed the Divisional Commissioner about the emerging situation and the measures being undertaken to safeguard vital installations including the Office of the DDC Chairman, Animal Husbandry Check Post and adjoining government buildings. He informed that men and machinery have been mobilised and are working round the clock to raise crates and carry out strengthening works on vulnerable stretches of the embankment.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned departments to maintain constant coordination and ensure timely completion of protective works. Stressing on the urgency, the Div Com called for deployment of adequate resources, regular monitoring of the situation and immediate plugging of weak points along the embankment.
The Div Com further emphasized upon exploring long-term measures to provide permanent protection against any threats caused by changes in river course. He urged close liaison between J&K and Punjab authorities to evolve a joint mechanism for flood management in the Ravi River basin.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the relief and restorations measures ongoing in the affected areas of the District. He asked the district administration to expedite the restoration works of road connectivity that were severely affected during the heavy rains. He directed for complete restoration of Power and water supply, wherever pending in the affected areas, if any.

“Pained by mishap”: PM Modi condoles deaths of 9 army jawans in Ladakh accident
Sapna Kotwal for integrating sanitation into daily routines
India reports 227 new COVID cases in last 24 hours
Amit Shah reviews Flood Situation in Jammu, orders focus on Healthcare needs
Police efforts lead to significant decline in drug peddling cases in Baramulla
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi Calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi Calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan 
Breaking National
PM Modi, French President exchange views on recent efforts to bring an end to Ukraine conflict
Breaking National
Man drowns in Jhelum in North Kashmir’s Bandipora, another rescued
Breaking Kashmir
Javed Rana Expresses Deep Concern Over Hazratbal Shrine National Emblem Controversy
Breaking Kashmir