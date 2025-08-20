Div Com, IGP Jammu visit cloudburst, flash-flood affected areas of Kathua

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police Jammu, B.S. Tuti today conducted an extensive tour of cloudburst and flash flood-induced landslide hit areas of Kathua district to assess the situation and review the ongoing relief and restoration measures.

At the relief camp established at SIDCO Ghati, the Div Com met the affected families of Jode area where five persons lost their lives in the recent calamity. He interacted with the displaced families, expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and extended condolences. He assured the victims of every possible support from the government and informed that immediate financial assistance under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has already been provided by the District Administration. He directed Deputy Commissioner Kathua to ensure speedy restoration of road connectivity in the affected areas.

The Div Com also visited Dilwan village, which witnessed significant damage to road infrastructure and habitations due to flashfloods. He directed the concerned Executive Engineers of PWD, PHE and PDD to work in close coordination for restoration of essential services in the shortest possible time to mitigate the hardships of the affected families.

Later, the Div Com visited Government Medical College, Kathua, where he met the injured persons of Jakhole and Janglote who were admitted for treatment. He enquired about their health and medical care being provided. He directed the GMC authorities and district administration to ensure best possible treatment and proper care of the injured and their families. Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rajesh Sharma, apprised the Div Com that adequate medical facilities and all necessary assistance are being extended to the victims.

DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma; ADC Kathua, Vishavjeet Singh; Tehsildar concerned besides officers of PWD, PHE, PDD and other departments accompanied the Divisional Commissioner during the visit.