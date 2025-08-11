Div Com flags off JMC’s Swachh Jammu Run 2025; over 2,000 participate

Jammu, Aug 10: The spirit of patriotism and civic responsibility was on full display on Sunday as Jammu Municipal Corporation organised the Swachh Jammu Run 2025 under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan. The event was part of a series of activities commemorating the 79th Independence Day and promoting cleanliness initiatives following the successful Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025.Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar flagged off the run from Bahu Plaza, accompanied by Jammu Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav and senior officials. The event featured two categories—10 km and 5 km—covering scenic routes through Railway Station, Panama Chowk, University Road, Gujjar Nagar, Hari Singh Park, Jewel Chowk, and returning to Bahu Plaza.Over 2,000 participants, including youth, senior citizens, fitness enthusiasts, children, and women, joined the run, demonstrating Jammu’s collective commitment to a cleaner, healthier city. The event was also part of the Fit India Challenge.In the 5 km category, Ek Love secured first place, followed by Kanish (second) and Hardeep (third). In the 10 km category, Raghav won, with Surendra Kanhaiya and Sunil Kumar finishing second and third, respectively. All winners received medals, certificates, and mementoes during the prize distribution.Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said the run was more than a sporting event; it was a message of shared responsibility. “This initiative reflects our commitment to building a cleaner, healthier Jammu. It also aligns with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, inspiring citizens to proudly hoist the national flag and foster patriotism. Cleanliness is a vital part of our national pride,” he said.During the prize distribution, Dr Yadav praised participants’ enthusiasm and stressed the importance of community-led cleanliness efforts. “On Independence Day, we must also aim for freedom from pollution. A clean environment is essential for the health and future of our children. Every citizen must contribute to keeping Jammu green, clean, and inspiring,” he urged.The event concluded with patriotic slogans and lively interactions, making the Swachh Jammu Run a vibrant celebration of community spirit. Senior officials from JMC, civil, and police administrations, along with locals and sports enthusiasts, participated actively.