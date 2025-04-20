Div Com assesses restoration of essential services

Srinagar, Apr 19: Respond immediately to distress calls if any, monitor the emergent situation on ground following incessant rains, gusty winds & hailstorm, and activate control rooms for effective assessment & response, directed Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri to Deputy Commissioners & officers while chairing an emergency meeting, here today.

Div Com convened an emergency meeting in view of relentless rains to assess the overall situation and the damages caused to crops and structures by winds & hailstorm.

Taking the cognizance of various reports of damage to crops in Shopian district by hailstorm, and other minor damages to structures by wind in other places, Div Com directed concerned Deputy Commissioners to immediately provide relief to the affected persons following proper guidelines.

At the outset, the Irrigation & Flood Control Department shared the data of water level in different water channels & tributaries of Jhelum and dispelled any imminent threat of flood in the valley.

However, to address water logging issues in the city, Bidhuri instructed SMC for deployment & operation of dewatering pumps wherever required.

While reviewing the supply of essential services, he also directed CE KPDCL for immediate restoration of affected lines & reparation of transformers.

He also reviewed availability of essentials including food grains, LPG and Oil in the valley for the convenience of the general public.

To ensure safety of passengers, Div Com directed Traffic Police to issue advisory regarding traffic movement on hazardous or risky roads especially Gurez road, Mughal road, Sinthan Top, Razdan Top and other roads & passes so no one remains stranded.

Div Com also directed Health Department for smooth functioning of hospitals & other healthcare institutions to render uninterrupted medical services and treatment to patients.

Meanwhile, Director IMD informed meeting of the gradual improvement from late mid-night to afternoon tomorrow.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner SMC; Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, Directors of IMD, Health, Tourism, FCS&CA, VC LCMA, ULB, officers of various departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, School Education, Traffic, Transport, KPDCL, I&FC, PHE, PWD etc.