Distt admin Srinagar reaches out to fire victims of Narwara Nawakadal

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, a team of District Administration, Srinagar led by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed today visited Narwara Dangerpora in Nawakadal area of the City to provide immediate assistance to the fire affected families whose houses were gutted in a fire incidents here on Tuesday.

The Immediate relief was sanctioned by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and was provided to the affected families in the form of blankets, mattresses, kitchen sets etc, besides cash amount to each affected families as an interim relief out of the District Red Cross Fund.

The team of district administration Srinagar also expressed sympathy with the affected families on the loss of property.