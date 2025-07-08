Distt admin Srinagar establishes helpline for facilitation of SRO cases of terror victims

In order to facilitate the stakeholders regarding pendency of cases under SRO-43 (Subversive) of 1994, the district administration Srinagar has established a Control Room/ Help Desk in the office of the Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate Srinagar.

The initiative is intended to facilitate the registration and resolution of grievances of terror affected families across the district for speedy processing of cases of NoKs of Civilians/Armed Forces killed in militancy related incidents under SRO-43 of 1994 for assistance/facilitation of the concerned stakeholders.

According to the order issued by Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate, people can contact Emergency Operation Centre, on Landline numbers 0194-2457543 & 0194-2457552 and WhatsApp Nos.9103998355, 9103998356 & 9103998357

The Helpdesk/ Control Room shall function under overall supervision of Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar, Umer Gulzar.