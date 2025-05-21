Distt Admin B’la issues Heat Wave Advisory; urges public and departments to take precautions

In view of the rising temperatures and ongoing heat wave conditions, the office of the Chairman DDMA/ Deputy Commissioner Baramulla has issued a detailed advisory aimed at safeguarding public health and ensuring a coordinated response from government departments.

The advisory outlines preventive measures to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, dehydration, and the worsening of pre-existing health conditions.

For the general public, the advisory stresses the importance of staying hydrated by drinking sufficient water, wearing light-colored cotton clothing, and using hats, umbrellas, or sunscreen when going outdoors.

“Citizens are advised to remain indoors during peak heat hours (11 AM to 4 PM), keep indoor spaces cool using curtains, fans, or coolers, and check regularly on vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, children, and those with chronic health issues,” read the advisory.

The public was also cautioned against direct exposure to sunlight during midday, leaving children or pets in parked vehicles, engaging in strenuous physical activity during hot hours, and consuming alcohol, caffeine, or heavy meals.

Government departments have been instructed to ensure uninterrupted water supply in vulnerable areas, maintain a regulated power supply to prevent outages, and keep healthcare facilities prepared for any spike in heat-related illnesses. Departments are also advised to conduct public awareness campaigns, provide hydration facilities in public places, and restrict outdoor labor during high-heat periods.

Furthermore, departments are urged not to delay emergency responses to heat stroke cases, to avoid scheduling outdoor public events during extreme heat, and to ensure swift resolution of public complaints related to water or electricity supply. Timely dissemination of weather alerts has also been emphasized.

Health Department was instructed to establish heat stroke clinics across the district and to ensure the availability of Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), essential medicines, and other emergency healthcare resources.

District Administration has appealed to the public to follow the recommended guidelines and cooperate fully with the authorities. Collective efforts and timely precautions are key to minimizing the impact of the heat wave and ensuring public safety.