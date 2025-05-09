Breaking

Distt admin Baramulla establishes 24×7 Joint Control Room at DEOC

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In view of the prevailing situation and to strengthen public service delivery, the District Administration Baramulla has established a 24×7 Joint Control Room at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.

The initiative operates under the overall supervision of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baramulla.

The Joint Control Room will serve as a centralized hub to facilitate interdepartmental coordination, monitor developments, disseminate timely information, and provide a platform for public grievance redressal. It aims to ensure efficient resolution of issues arising in real time and provide support during emergencies.

Citizens can reach the Joint Control Room via the following landline and mobile/WhatsApp numbers: Landline Numbers: 01952234210, 01952234343; Mobile/ WhatsApp Numbers: 7006493646, 7006504312, 7006090764, 7006271972, 7006921302.

District Administration has urged the public to make use of this facility for any emergency support, information, or grievance redressal.

50 feature films, short films, documentaries from 11 countries to be screened at Jammu Film Festival
ISRO’s Republic Day tableau showcases Chandrayaan-3 success, UP highlights Lord Ram and BrahMos
“Not scared of Modi, doesn’t matter if he is PM”: Rahul Gandhi
Katra-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to halt at Udhampur, Kathua stations from Dec 30
50 rusted shells, 11 live bombs destroyed in Poonch
Share This Article
Previous Article Pakistan is using civil airlines as shield, says Indian Army
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pakistan is using civil airlines as shield, says Indian Army
Breaking
Pakistan’s “deranged fantasy”: MEA rejects “preposterous and outrageous” claim that India targeting its own cities
Breaking
Pakistan army launched around 300-400 drones in 36 locations last night: Defence sources
Breaking
Pakistani drones sighted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sector
Breaking