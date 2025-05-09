Distt admin Baramulla establishes 24×7 Joint Control Room at DEOC

In view of the prevailing situation and to strengthen public service delivery, the District Administration Baramulla has established a 24×7 Joint Control Room at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.

The initiative operates under the overall supervision of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baramulla.

The Joint Control Room will serve as a centralized hub to facilitate interdepartmental coordination, monitor developments, disseminate timely information, and provide a platform for public grievance redressal. It aims to ensure efficient resolution of issues arising in real time and provide support during emergencies.

Citizens can reach the Joint Control Room via the following landline and mobile/WhatsApp numbers: Landline Numbers: 01952234210, 01952234343; Mobile/ WhatsApp Numbers: 7006493646, 7006504312, 7006090764, 7006271972, 7006921302.

District Administration has urged the public to make use of this facility for any emergency support, information, or grievance redressal.