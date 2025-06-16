Distt admin Anantnag organizes Awareness & Benefit Saturation Camp under DAJGUA at Town Hall

ANANTNAG, JUNE 15: District administration Anantnag today organized a comprehensive Awareness and Benefit Saturation Camp at Town Hall Anantnag under the banner of the Dharti Aabha – Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.

This nation-wide initiative aims to ensure the last-mile delivery of government schemes to tribal populations and will continue across the district until 30th June 2025.

The event was presided over by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid and was attended by senior officers of the administration and people from all walks of life, including citizens from Tribal communities.

In his address, DDC emphasized the transformative potential of the Abhiyan in uplifting tribal communities through inclusive growth and targeted service delivery. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring that no eligible tribal beneficiary is left uncovered during the campaign.

Highlighting the broader vision of the initiative, DDC stated that this Abhiyan is a nation-wide initiative that seeks to foster inclusive growth and social justice. Further, he added that district administration is committed to ensuring dignity, empowerment, and holistic support for every tribal household.

He urged officers of all concerned departments to personally oversee the implementation of the campaign in the identified tribal villages of the district.

On the sidelines of the event, DDC inspected departmental stalls set up by various line departments. These stalls showcased schemes and services related to healthcare, education, skill development, agriculture, women empowerment, and self-employment, all tailored to the specific needs of the tribal communities. The stalls also served as a one-stop platform for tribal residents to enroll in and access multiple welfare schemes.

One of the highlights of the event was the felicitation of tribal students who have excelled in academics, sports, and community engagement. These students were recognized for their exceptional achievements and contributions to promoting education within their communities. Their success stories served as a source of inspiration and motivation for the audience, particularly for the younger generation.

Among others who spoke on the occasion were the Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Anantnag, Chief Planning Officer (CPO) Anantnag, Programme Officer ICDS, Chief Agriculture Officer, Horticulture Development Officer, Shangus, and representatives from various tribal communities. They shared their perspectives on the significance of the Abhiyan and the positive impact it is expected to bring in the lives of tribal families.

Notably, the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) is a transformative initiative to drive inclusive and sustainable development in tribal regions.