District treasury office B’pora organises orientation prog on SNA-SPARSH

2 Min Read

Bandipora, July 06: The District Treasury Office Bandipora under the directions of the Finance Department conducted an orientation programme on the Single Nodal Account Samyochit Pronali Aakakrit Shigr Hastantaran (SNA-SPARSH), model for efficient management of funds under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). As per a statement issued here, the session began with a comprehensive introduction to the model by the District Treasury Officer Bandipora, Sheikh Abid Manzoor who highlighted the role of SNA-SPARSH in strengthening the financial governance at the grassroots level. The Power Point Presentation on SNA-SPARSH and a demo on bill generation on JKPaySys from DDO maker to checker login were presented by the experts of NIC Bandipora. The SNA-SPARSH model integrates critical financial platforms, including JKBEAMS, PFMS and eKuber of RBI, facilitating real-time fund transfers directly from the Central and State Consolidated Funds to the implementing agencies. The programme was attended by Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) associated with the District Treasury Bandipora and its subordinate Treasuries, aimed at familiarizing them with the SNA-SPARSH system for seamless financial operations.On the occasion, DTO Bandipora said that this reform is part of a broader financial transformation under the Finance Department, complementing the systems like BEAMS, JKPaySys, Treasury Net and e-Kuber, aimed at ensuring timely, transparent and efficient release of funds to the beneficiaries.

