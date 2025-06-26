District Rugby Championship 2025 Kicks Off in Baramulla

Srinagar, June 25: The District Official Rugby Championship Baramulla 2025 was inaugurated today with great enthusiasm at Krankshivan, Sopore Sports Field. The event was formally inaugurated by the Chairman Valley Public School Sopore who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The championship is organising by District Baramulla Rugby Association. During the speech of chief Guest thanked the District Baramulla Rugby Association for organising the rugby event. Besides chief guest highlighted the role of Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul to promoting the sports and games in the whole valley particularly Baramulla District. other guests also encouraged the participants with their kind words.