Sports

District Rugby Championship 2025 Kicks Off in Baramulla

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 25: The District Official Rugby Championship Baramulla 2025 was inaugurated today with great enthusiasm at Krankshivan, Sopore Sports Field. The event was formally inaugurated by the Chairman Valley Public School Sopore who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The championship is organising by District Baramulla Rugby Association. During the speech of chief Guest thanked the District Baramulla Rugby Association for organising the rugby event. Besides chief guest highlighted the role of Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul to promoting the sports and games in the whole valley particularly Baramulla District. other guests also encouraged the participants with their kind words.

Bawandeep, Aditi, Kajal dazzle as J&K crushes Mizoram
Sajad, Irfan completes 355 km cycling in one day
Pencak Silat fuels confidence and discipline among rural J&K girls
Kulgam District Squash championship concludes successfully 
District Athletic Championship concludes with enthusiastic participation
Share This Article
Previous Article Full statehood should be restored to J&K: Congress MP
Next Article Apni Party will keep holding J&K govt accountable, says Altaf Bukhari
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

MP Er Rashid sanctions Rs 41 lakh for Bedreshi Lift Irrigation Scheme: AIP
Politics
RSGC Four Ball Best Ball Golf Tournament 2025 : Mushtaq Tramboo& Shabir Bhat Clinch Final
Sports
Apni Party will keep holding J&K govt accountable, says Altaf Bukhari
Politics
Full statehood should be restored to J&K: Congress MP
Politics