City

District police accord warm farewell to outgoing DC Srinagar Dr. Bilal

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 15: District Police Srinagar Sunday organised an impressive function here to bid farewell to outgoing Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat who has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Budgam.

SSP Srinagar, Sundeep Chakravarthy, SP Headquarters, Umar Shah, Deputy SP, Syed Sleet Shah and other senior Officers of the District Police Srinagar were present on the occasion.While extending their best wishes to the outgoing Deputy Commissioner, the Officers present in the function lauded the working style and leadership qualities of Dr Bilal as a Deputy Commissioner Srinagar. The Officers extended their best wishes for his new assignment.The SSP on the occasion recalled the Team Spirit of Administration in Srinagar and historic achievements during the tenure of outgoing DC Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat which resulted in greater common good in service of the public.The outgoing Deputy Commissioner thanked the Officers for organising a cordial farewell and also appreciated the Officers for putting in their best efforts in carrying out the Official responsibilities and assignments and also for their active support and cooperation during his tenure.

Abandoned structures main reasons behind wild animal appearances in city: Wildlife department
DC Srinagar flags off retrofitted high end enforcement vehicles to strengthen road safety measures
Swachh Bharat Diwas: High Court felicitates Safaimitras
Commissioner SMC reviews AMRUT 2.0 Projects
Paras Health: Emergency response saves lives amid high tourist influx in Kashmir
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Gadd Bateh’ strikes emotional chord at JKAACL’s weekly theatre series
Next Article Massive farmer outreach achieved under Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Samba
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Tourism hopes rise as tourist spots set to re-open on June 17
Kashmir
World Blood Donour Day : Amar Singh College holds awareness programme on blood donation
City
Kangan, Gund get connectivity boost, eight new PMGSY projects sanctioned
Kashmir
Panun Kashmir mourns death of Triloke Kaul
City