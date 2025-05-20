District-Level Sports Events in full swing across J&K

Srinagar May 19: The district-Level Inter-School-Inter-Zone Sports Meet commenced with great enthusiasm in Udhampur under the patronage of Rajinder Singh Tara. The event witnessed the participation of 260 talented athletes competing in table tennis, basketball, football, and chess across U-14 and U-17 categories. Chief Guest Romesh Chander Mishra District Youth Services and Sports Officer emphasized the values of sportsmanship, discipline, and perseverance while advocating for hydration during athletic activities. He also reinforced the importance of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, urging participants to embrace a drug-free and healthy lifestyle. The event highlighted the indomitable spirit of young athletes, fostering teamwork, resilience, and leadership.

Meanwhile, in Ganderbal, the Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) successfully concluded the Inter-Zone District Level Chess and Carrom competitions for Boys U-17 at BHS Arch. The initiative aimed to promote mind sports alongside physical activities, with Zone Kangan securing victory in Chess and Zone Ganderbal dominating the Carrom events. Senior officials felicitated the winners, commending their strategic skills and sportsmanship. Concurrently, zonal-level competitions in Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, and other sports were held across Ganderbal, engaging hundreds of students and selecting top talent for higher-level tournaments.

In Budgam, a series of inter-school and inclusive sports events were conducted under the guidance of District Youth Services and Sports Officer G.H. Hassan Lone. Zone Chadoora organized special games for specially-abled students, while Zone Narbal hosted volleyball and Kabaddi tournaments with an anti-drug pledge. Zones B.K. Pora, Beerwah, and Hardpanzoo also held carrom competitions for specially-abled participants, reinforcing the department’s commitment to inclusivity. Additionally, Zone Magam saw 368 students participate in U-14 Girls Volleyball and Kabaddi, showcasing the district’s thriving sports culture.

Shopian also witnessed vibrant sports activities, with zonal-level volleyball competitions for U-14 and U-17 Boys in Zone Imamsahib and Shopian. Specially-abled youth participated in cricket, chess, and carrom events in Zones Vehil and Keegam, demonstrating the district’s dedication to inclusive sports development. In Kishtwar, the Department of Social Welfare and Youth Services Department jointly organized a Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) campaign across multiple panchayats, spreading awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. Rallies, motivational talks, and interactive sessions were held under the slogan “Say No to Drugs, Yes to Life,” with active participation from students, teachers, and community members. Officials highlighted the role of sports and education in preventing substance abuse and encouraged youth to engage in constructive activities.

In Kathua the Department of Youth Services and Sports conducted inter-zone competitions for U-14 Girls in Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Badminton, and Chess at Naaz Ground Billawar, while U-17 Boys’ cricket matches were held at Sports Stadium Hiranagar. A total of 197 girls from six zones participated, displaying remarkable enthusiasm and skill. In cricket, Zone Kathua triumphed over Zone Hiranagar, while in other events, teams from Bhaddu, Bani and Billawar emerged victorious.