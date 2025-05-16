District Administration Poonch launches “Report to Support” facility for Shelling-Affected Residents

In a committed move to ensure no loss goes unreported and no affected family is left behind, the District Administration Poonch has launched a proactive initiative “Report to Support” to help shelling affected people.

This campaign enables residents impacted by the recent cross border shelling to report damages to their property or livestock directly via WhatsApp for swift assessment and assistance.

Tehsil-wise WhatsApp Contact Numbers for Submissions are • Tehsil Haveli: 9906198432 • Tehsil Mandi: 9622249091 • Tehsil Balakote: 7006458657 • Tehsil Mankote: 7006385343 • Tehsil Surankote: 7889810611 • Tehsil Mendhar: 9622347276.

It’s important to note that reporting through this medium does not replace the already on ground verification. Instead, this proactive approach empowers residents to inform the administration of their losses directly, ensuring no one goes unattended or overlooked.

However, Officials from the District Administration shall still visit the affected areas to carry out formal damage assessments.

Minimum Details Required for Reporting include (a) Name of the Owner; (b) Muhallah / Ward No (Urban Area):(c) Village / Panchayat (Rural Area): (c) Block and Tehsil:(d) Type of Damage: (Property / Livestock):(e) Contact Number: (f) Photograph of the Damaged Property: (Clear and recent)

The people have been advised to ensure the accuracy of the information and photographs; Only report damages that pertain to your own property or livestock; An official will reach out for spot verification based on the submitted details.

This initiative underscores the administration’s pledge to fairness, transparency, and timely relief. Your active participation will help the administration deliver support effectively and without delay.