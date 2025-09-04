BreakingJammu

District Administration Jammu sanctions ₹1.07 crore relief for flood-affected families

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Jammu, Sep 04 (ANI): View outside a house after the flash floods at Canal Road, in Jammu on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
In a proactive step to alleviate the hardships faced by families affected by recent floods and landslides, the District Administration Jammu has sanctioned relief for 231 cases of damaged houses, disbursing a total amount of ₹1,07,00,00

0 (Rupees One Crore Seven Lakh Only).
A meeting of the District Level Committee was held under the chairmanship of Sher Singh, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Jammu, to assess and approve the relief cases.

The meeting was attended by all concerned members of the District Level Committee, including ACR Dr Rajesh Kumar and the SDMs.

Following the recommendations of the committee, Dr. Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, formally sanctioned the relief amount of ₹1.07 crore in favour of the affected families.
To ensure accountability, transparency, and quick disbursal, the entire amount has been directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

This initiative reflects the administration’s firm commitment to ensuring that timely assistance reaches those most in need, without delays or intermediaries.

The District Administration continues to assess further damage and provide relief under the laid-down norms. Restoration efforts and rehabilitation work are also being carried out in coordination with line departments to restore normalcy in affected areas.

