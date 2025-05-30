District Admin Clarifies Relief Assistance to Shelling-Affected Residents in Rehari

Jammu, May 30 : In response to certain reports suggesting that only ₹6,500 was provided to houses damaged during the recent Pakistani shelling in Rehari.

The District Administration clarified that as per the prescribed norms, the main house that was directly hit by the shelling has been sanctioned an assistance amount of ₹1,20,000.

Nearby houses, which sustained minor damages but were not directly impacted, have each received ₹6,500, in accordance with the existing guidelines for compensation of minor structural damages.

Furthermore, individuals who suffered minor injuries due to the shelling have been extended ₹10,000 each by the District Administration as immediate relief, while the ones grievously injured have been granted an assistance of ₹35,000 each.

The District Administration remains deeply committed to addressing the concerns of all affected families. Every genuine requirement arising from this unfortunate incident is being dealt with on priority. We stand in solidarity with the residents effected and reaffirm our resolve to support them in every possible way.