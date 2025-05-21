DISHA meeting: MP Altaf calls for 100% water connectivity in Kulgam

Kulgam, May 20: Member of Parliament (MP), Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, Mian Altaf Ahmad Larvi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat, Kulgam.

The meeting was convened to review the implementation and progress of various centrally sponsored schemes and developmental projects in the district.

Chairperson, DDC Kulgam, M Afzal; MLA Kulgam, M.Y. Tarigami; MLA Devsar, Peerzada Feroze Ahmad Shah were present in the meeting, while Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Ather Aamir; SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal, ADDC, ADC, JDP, ACD, Executive Engineers, and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

During the session, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, presented a PowerPoint overview, highlighting achievements under flagship schemes such as MGNREGA, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), PMGSY, PMAY-G, and various social schemes and programmes.

It was informed that under MGNREGA, a total of 58,709 job cards have been issued, generating 26.62 lakh man-days during the financial year 2024–25.

Under PMAY-G, against a target of 5,881 houses, 5,345 have been completed. Additionally, a total of 21,245 households were surveyed under PMAY-G Survey 2.0.

Reviewing the Jal Jeevan Mission, MP emphasised the need to achieve 100% household access to clean drinking water, urging officials to maintain quality standards in execution.

Stressing the importance of infrastructure, he directed the concerned departments to ensure all unconnected habitations are linked through quality road networks under PMGSY. He called for intensified public awareness campaigns to educate people about government welfare schemes.

MP Altaf assessed the staffing and equipment availability at the District Hospital and other vital departments to ensure seamless public service delivery. He reiterated that MGNREGA remains a critical instrument for rural employment generation. He emphasised the scientific collection and disposal of waste.

During the meeting, the MP attentively listened to suggestions and demands raised by MLAs and officials, reaffirming his commitment to the holistic development and welfare of the district.