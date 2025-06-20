DISHA meeting in Jammu : Sharma, Khatana call for accelerating dev projects, improving service delivery

Jammu, Jun 19: A high-level District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting was held on Thursday in Jammu, chaired by Member of Parliament (Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency) Jugal Kishore Sharma, with Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana serving as co-chair. The meeting took place at Panchayat Bhawan.

District Development Council Chairman Bharat Bhushan, all MLAs from Jammu district, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya, and senior officials from various departments were also present.

The meeting commenced with a detailed presentation by the Deputy Commissioner, outlining the current status of major central government schemes, highlighting achievements and identifying critical bottlenecks in implementation.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma emphasised the importance of moving beyond mere infrastructure reviews to reflect “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of timely delivery and citizen empowerment.” He called upon officials to take full responsibility for delays in development projects and to adopt a proactive, service-oriented approach.

He specifically urged a comprehensive review of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), calling for strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism. “The scheme provides Rs 5 lakh annual health coverage per family, with an additional Rs 5 lakh top-up benefit for senior citizens above 70,” he said. He directed officials to raise awareness among beneficiaries and ensure that empanelled hospitals are easily identifiable.

The MP also assessed ongoing delays in projects such as the Indri-Pattan bridge and specific segments of the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway, stressing the need for timely completion and quality assurance.

On urban infrastructure, Sharma highlighted the potential of AMRUT 2.0 to improve tap water access and modernise sewerage systems, but cautioned that “impact must be visible on the ground.” Regarding electricity, he acknowledged public dissatisfaction despite the rollout of smart meters and urged that “technological upgrades must result in uninterrupted supply.” He also stressed the importance of immediate repairs to low-hanging cables to prevent accidents.

Ghulam Ali Khatana expressed concern over ongoing irregularities in water supply despite significant investments under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He stressed that effective service delivery must accompany infrastructure development.

DDC Chairman Bharat Bhushan called for widespread awareness of key schemes. He urged that PM-JAY entitlements and details of empanelled hospitals be prominently displayed for public reference. He reviewed the implementation of MGNREGA and called for the creation of new self-help groups. Addressing safety concerns, he clarified that HDPE pipes are standard nationwide and are safe for use.

MLAs from Jammu district highlighted constituency-specific issues, including the need to augment water supply, expedite repairs of hand pumps and tubewells, maintain roads and drains, and fix low-hanging utility cables. Several also called for the expansion of OPD and diagnostic services in government hospitals, particularly in underserved areas.

They demanded better functioning of Pani Samitis, improved duty rosters to address staff shortages in utility departments, and firm deadlines for long-pending works. A common concern was the need for stronger quality monitoring and greater accountability in project implementation.

Concluding the meeting, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma remarked, “Schemes and funding are in place—what’s needed now is timely and united execution. We must deliver with urgency and integrity.”