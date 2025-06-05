Directorate of Rural Sanitation Celebrates ‘World Environment Day 2025’ at Harwan Garden

Srinagar, June 5: Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Jammu & Kashmir, today celebrated a grand event at the picturesque Harwan Garden, Srinagar, to mark World Environment Day 2025 with the global theme “Ending Plastic Pollution”.

The event organised, by Block Development Office Harwan, witnessed enthusiastic participation from officials, students, local residents, and sanitation workers. The event was moderated by BDO harwan Mohammad Muqsit Wani.

The Director General, Rural Sanitation J&K, Ms Anoo Malhotra oversaw the proceedings of the event. She directed the BDOs to sustain their efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen throughout the year, transforming it into a people-driven movement across their respective blocks.

Mr Shabir Hussain Bhat, Director Rural Development Department (RDD) Kashmir, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Apart from BDOs of district Srinagar, Dr Mantasha Binti Rashid, Deputy Director Rural Sanitation, Kashmir and Syed Farooq Ahmad, ACD Srinagar, attended the function.

The officers underscored the importance and need of reducing single-use plastic and adopting sustainable waste management practices at the grassroots level.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shabir Hussain Bhat highlighted the role of communities urging the stakeholders to actively contribute to eco-friendly initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

“It is our collective responsibility to act wisely and leave behind a healthier planet for the generations to come,” he said.

Dr Mantasha Binti Rashid in her address said anyone who harms the environment must understand that their actions have repercussions not just locally, but across the globe.

“Pollution, deforestation, and irresponsible waste disposal do not recognize boundaries—what we do here affects ecosystems, water bodies, and communities far beyond our immediate surroundings.

The Assistant Commissioner Development Srinagar (ACD) Mr Syed farooq Ahmad stressed the need for behavioural change and community participation in ensuring a clean and green future.

The event featured plantation drives, awareness sessions, student performances, and the felicitation of sanitation champions.

The students, who had participated in a painting competition on the theme Ending Plastic Pollution on June 4, were felicitated at the occasion.

The participants including both young and elderly were handed over jute bags urging them put them into the use of daily life and become Swachhta ambassadors in their localities.

The celebration served as a call to action, reaffirming the Directorate’s pledge to work collectively towards environmental sustainability in rural Jammu & Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Swachhta Pledge was administered across all blocks of Jammu & Kashmir by the respective BDO’s in which thousands of citizens came together.

The officials and the participants reaffirmed their commitment to reducing the use of plastic and promoting sustainable environmental practices.