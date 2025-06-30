Directorate of Economics & Statistics celebrates 19th National Statistics Day

Srinagar, June 29: Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Jammu and Kashmir, celebrated the 19th National Statistics Day 2025 today on 29th June, 2025 at Directorate of Economics & Statistics, J&K Bemina.

The celebrations were held in honour of the legendary statistician Prof. P.C. Mahalanobis, recognized as the father of the Indian Statistical System. This annual event commemorates his contributions to the field of statistics.

The theme for this year’s celebration was ’75 Years of National Sample Survey.’

G.A. Qureshi, former Director General, E&S J&K, was the chief guest on the occasion. He had played a pivotal role in initiating the celebration of Statistics Day in J&K in 2006.

Addressing the gathering, Qureshi elaborated on the history and significance of the National Sample Survey (NSS) and the legacy of Prof. Mahalanobis.

Earlier, Director General, Regional Directorate, E&S Kashmir, Ather Hussain Qadri in his inaugural address, emphasized the importance of the day and highlighted the relevance of this year’s theme in light of recent technological advancements.

He spoke about the growing role of data-driven decision-making and the development of dashboards and mobile applications, which have significantly streamlined the collection and use of data in surveys and censuses.

Director (Evaluation), DES, Reyaz Ahmad Romshoo, also spoke on the significance of the occasion.

This was followed by detailed presentations from Deputy Director, DES, Musadiq Hussain and Dr. Mehraj-u-din, who shed light on the evolution of the NSS and the District Good Governance Index (DGGI), respectively.

Javid Rasool and Manzoor Qadir, Statistical Officers of the organization also spoke at the occasion.

The event witnessed the participation of officers and staff from the Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Regional Directorate E&S Kashmir, and the School of Applied Economics & Statistics Kashmir.