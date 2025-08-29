Director Health Services Jammu reviews Healthcare services scenario post heavy rains

Follow us on

JAMMU, AUGUST 29: A meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Director Health Services Jammu, Dr. Abdul Hamid Zarger to review health services scenario post torrential rains. The meeting was attended by all Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents; State Malariologist and State Surveillance Officer Jammu.

The Director reviewed the post-flood situation in the division. Dr. Harjeet Rai State Surveillance Officer Jammu gave detailed instructions regarding rapid health assessment, strengthening of disease surveillance, restoration of damaged health facilities, deployment of mobile medical teams, ensuring availability of essential medicines and vaccines, coordination with Jal Shakti Department for safe drinking water, intensification of vector control measures, and provision of sanitation and medical care in relief camps.

Emphasis was also laid on community awareness, mental health support, and timely shifting of pregnant women near expected date of delivery to the nearest health facilities.

It was reiterated that helpline numbers 104 (health-related issues), 102/108 (ambulance services), and 14416 (Tele-MANAS helpline for mental health support) must be widely publicized for the benefit of the public.