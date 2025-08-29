BreakingJammu

Director Health Services Jammu reviews Healthcare services scenario post heavy rains

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

JAMMU, AUGUST 29: A meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Director Health Services Jammu, Dr. Abdul Hamid Zarger to review health services scenario post torrential rains. The meeting was attended by all Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents; State Malariologist and State Surveillance Officer Jammu.

The Director reviewed the post-flood situation in the division. Dr. Harjeet Rai State Surveillance Officer Jammu gave detailed instructions regarding rapid health assessment, strengthening of disease surveillance, restoration of damaged health facilities, deployment of mobile medical teams, ensuring availability of essential medicines and vaccines, coordination with Jal Shakti Department for safe drinking water, intensification of vector control measures, and provision of sanitation and medical care in relief camps.

Emphasis was also laid on community awareness, mental health support, and timely shifting of pregnant women near expected date of delivery to the nearest health facilities.

It was reiterated that helpline numbers 104 (health-related issues), 102/108 (ambulance services), and 14416 (Tele-MANAS helpline for mental health support) must be widely publicized for the benefit of the public.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi departs for Srinagar
From Zadoora to Sadoora in Anantnag, VBSY’s IEC Van marches ahead
235 farmers in Ramgarh yet to receive rent for Army-requisitioned land: Govt
30 Smartphones worth lakhs of rupees recovered in Kishtwar, returned to owners: Police
LG Manoj Sinha administers oath to Mubarak Gul as pro-tem speaker
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article India’s exports to surpass last year despite tariffs: Piyush Goyal
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

India’s exports to surpass last year despite tariffs: Piyush Goyal
Breaking National
Indian Army begins construction of the baghwati Nagar Bridge, the fourth bridge on the River Tawi
SEO Video
PM Modi holds talks with Japan Parliament Speaker on India-Japan ties
Breaking National World
CBK Registers Two Separate FIRs against two Notorious Fraudsters in Land Fraud Case
Breaking