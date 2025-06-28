Director Health Kashmir conducts detailed Inspection of health facilities enroute Holy Cave

GANDERBAL, JUNE 28: Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr. Jehangir Bakshi today undertook a comprehensive tour along the Baltal Axis, inspecting health infrastructure in preparation for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, scheduled from 3rd July to 9th August 2025.

The visit covered Base Hospital Baltal, and en‐route health centres at Railpathri, Bryarimarg, Kali Mata, Lower Holy Cave, Sangam Top, culminating at Base Hospital Holy Cave.

During the tour, Director held a detailed review of health facilities in terms of availability of staff, infrastructure, drugs, equipment & other logistics required for smooth functioning of health care services.

DHSK personally checked the functionality of equipment and took in-depth assessment of all the sections of the facilities as per the mandate. He ensured that all the stations are equipped with requisite HR, logistics, drugs and equipment as per the predefined checklist.

While expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, he laid stress on the employees to serve and treat yatri pilgrims with utmost zeal and zest.

During the visit, DHSK also gave on spot directions to the concerned officers for further augmentation of health care services wherever it was applicable.

Director was accompanied by OIC Yatra DHSK, Medical Director Yatra BaltalAxis, Yatra Unit DHSK and other concerned officials.