Director Health Chairs Coordination Meetings for SANJY -2025

SRINAGAR, JUNE 25: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Jehangir Bakshi, today chaired important meetings in Srinagar to ensure seamless healthcare arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2025.

The first session, held at the TRC Srinagar, was a sensitization meeting with Camp Directors who will be deployed across various base camps along the Pahalgam and Baltal axis.

The meeting organized by the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, focused on strengthening coordination and enhancing preparedness of healthcare services at these vital locations.

Dr. Bakshi briefed the camp directors on the available medical infrastructure and services established by the Directorate, followed by an interactive session to highlight operational roles and streamline communication protocols vis a vis effective health care services.

In the second meeting, Dr. Bakshi held a comprehensive coordination meeting with key stakeholders involved in providing healthcare services during SANJY 2025.

The meeting saw participation from representatives of Indian Army, BSF, SSB, SDRF, SKIMS Soura, SKIMS MCH Bemina, Associated Hospitals GMC Srinagar , Police Hospital Srinagar, CMO Anantnag/Ganderbal, COS/ Officer Yatra Incharge DHSK, Yatra Unit DHSK and relevant officers from the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.

During the meeting, Director delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation outlining the healthcare action plan prepared for the Yatra.

During both the sessions key focus areas included infrastructure readiness along both Yatra routes, deployment of medical teams and availability of medical supplies, emergency response protocols including medical referrals and evacuation plans, coordination mechanisms with local hospitals, establishment of a real-time communication and information sharing platform for all stakeholders, and regular coordination meetings to monitor implementation and respond to emerging needs.

Dr. Bakshi emphasized the importance of effective coordination and prompt communication among all participating agencies to ensure a fool-proof and responsive healthcare system during the Yatra period.

The discussions covered all aspects of medical preparedness, including logistics, emergency interventions and inter-agency coordination, aiming to provide timely and high-quality medical care to all pilgrims.