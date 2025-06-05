Direct train between Jammu and Srinagar will run in September: Union Minister

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Thursday said that the direct train between Jammu and Srinagar will run in September after work on Jammu railway station is completed.

Speaking to the reporters, the minister, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that work on Jammu Railway station is going on. “The work is expected to be completed by September. With the availability of platform 5 and 6, Vande Bharat trains will run between Jammu and Srinagar directly in September,” he said.

The Union Minister visited Jammu Railway station where he inspected the ongoing development works. His visit comes as part of the preparations for the launch of a much-anticipated train service to Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off Vande Bharat trains tomorrow at Katra. He will also inaugurate Chenab & Anji bridges. Besides, he will lay the foundation and inaugurate several projects worth Rs 46,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)