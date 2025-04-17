Kashmir

Dir Extension SKUAST-K unveils hi-tech dairy unit, high-density orchard in Kulgam

Highlights role of skill dev in self-employment

Kulgam, April 16: Director Extension SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof Riahana Habib Kanth on Wednesday visited KVK Kulgam, where she inaugurated Hi-Tech Dairy Unit and new High-Density Orchard trellis system, established under the university’s outreach and development programmes.
On the occasion, Prof Kanth distributed certificates among the successful trainees of vocational courses in cutting and tailoring and nutrition.
Addressing the trainees, she emphasised the importance of skill development and its role in self-employment, saying these certificates are not just documents to collect, but a key to creating sustainable employment opportunities.
The Director urged more youth and women to come forward and benefit from the various schemes and training programmes offered by SKUAST-K.
Prof Kanth also delivered a detailed presentation on “Poshan Pakhwada” and emphasised the importance of balanced nutrition in improving the health of mothers and children.
The Director Extension was accompanied by Dr Liyaqat Ali Chowdhary, Incharge, KVKs-Kashmir. Besides, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Ganai, Prof & Head KVK Kulgam, along with scientists and other staff members and trainees, were present at the event.
The visit was marked by interactive sessions, showcasing progressive farming practices, and a strong emphasis on promoting entrepreneurship in the agricultural and allied sectors.

 

World Heritage Day: Govt announces free entry to SPS, Dogra Art museums
36 J&K cops deputed for Haj-2025 duty in Saudi Arabia
