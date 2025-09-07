Dir Agriculture  tours G’bl

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 06: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Sartaj Ahmad Shah, conducted an extensive tour of Ganderbal district to review agricultural activities and engage with the farming community.

According to a statement issued here, the visit focused on promoting sustainable practices and strengthening agricultural initiatives, with interactions centered on apiculture, vegetable cultivation, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and organic farming in key areas, including Patishalbugh Organic Village, Zazna Village, and Kangan.

During the tour, Shah met with farmers involved in apiculture, emphasizing the potential of beekeeping as a sustainable income source. He highlighted the department’s commitment to providing technical support and quality assurance for apiculture products to access broader markets.

In the realm of vegetable cultivation, the Director interacted with farmers to promote crop diversification and modern farming techniques. He reviewed ongoing initiatives under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), encouraging farmers to adopt high-yield, climate-resilient vegetable varieties. He assured the provision of quality seeds, poly houses, and technical guidance to ensure year-round production and improved livelihoods.

He also engaged with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in Ganderbal, discussing their role in collective marketing, resource sharing, and value addition. He emphasized the department’s support in strengthening FPOs through training, infrastructure, and market linkages to enhance their operational efficiency and economic impact.

A significant part of the tour included a visit to Patishalbugh Organic Village, where the Director assessed the progress of organic farming initiatives. He interacted with farmers adopting organic practices, praising their efforts in sustainable agriculture and encouraging certification to boost market access.