DIPR conducts ‘Nasha Mukt’ Bharat awareness programme

Jammu, May 20: Cultural Unit Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu, in collaboration with district administration Jammu, Tuesday convened a cultural awareness programme titled ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ (Say No to Drugs) at the Government Higher Secondary School Bhalwal.
The aim of the initiative was to enhance awareness regarding the detrimental effects of drug abuse and to promote a drug-free community. Artists from the cultural unit, Jammu captivated the audience with thematic songs, effectively demonstrating the repercussions of drug addiction on individuals, families, and society at large. The programme was attended by officials of Health, Jammu Kashmir Police Department, staff of school and students. The students showcased Nukkad Nataks centered on the theme. Principal, Harpreet Kour, expressed her insights on the subject, highlighting its significance to the audience. She commended the Department of Information and Public Relations for organizing such a meaningful programme designed to enhance awareness. The programme was conducted under the directions of Joint Director Information Jammu, Deepak Dubey and under the supervision of Cultural Officer Jammu, Mukesh Kumar Sharma.

 

 

