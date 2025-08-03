Kashmir

DIPR condoles tragic demise of SDM Ramnagar  Rajinder Singh, son

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 02: The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) held a condolence meeting today to mourn the untimely death of Rajinder Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ramnagar, and his son, who tragically lost their lives in a landslide incident on Friday.Held under the chairmanship of Director DIPR, Nitish Rajora, the meeting expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and conveyed deep sympathies during this hour of grief.The Director and other officers prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.The gathering also wished a speedy recovery to the wife and other family members of the late SDM, who were injured in the mishap.

Fake arms license case: HC declines to quash eviction notice against broker
ECI posts video of SVEEP program held at Gulmarg
Namda artisans of Kulgam imparted design dev, e-commerce training
Police arrests drug peddler, recovers contraband substances
Police solves theft case in Shopian, two accused arrested
Share This Article
Previous Article CBK arrests man in apple plant fraud in Anantnag
Next Article 31 doctors transferred across health institutions in Kashmir
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

20th Installment of PM Kisan Scheme : Rs 184 cr credited to 8.80 lakh farmers in J&K
Kashmir
31 doctors transferred across health institutions in Kashmir
Kashmir
CBK arrests man in apple plant fraud in Anantnag
Kashmir
Kargil’s premium apricots take flight to Mumbai in landmark air shipment
Kashmir