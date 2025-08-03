DIPR condoles tragic demise of SDM Ramnagar  Rajinder Singh, son

Srinagar, Aug 02: The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) held a condolence meeting today to mourn the untimely death of Rajinder Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ramnagar, and his son, who tragically lost their lives in a landslide incident on Friday.Held under the chairmanship of Director DIPR, Nitish Rajora, the meeting expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and conveyed deep sympathies during this hour of grief.The Director and other officers prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.The gathering also wished a speedy recovery to the wife and other family members of the late SDM, who were injured in the mishap.