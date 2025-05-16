DIPR artists promote awareness on dengue prevention through Nukkad Natak

To mark National Dengue Day, a Nukkad Natak (street play) was organized today at Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, by the artists of the Cultural Unit Jammu, Department of Information and Public Relations, in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu.

The event was aimed at creating mass awareness causes of Dengue, preventive measures, and effective control strategies.

The impactful street play captured the attention of the gathered audience with its engaging performances and clear messaging on the importance of maintaining cleanliness, avoiding stagnant water and taking personal precautions to prevent the spread of the dengue virus. Through humour, drama and educational storytelling, the artists successfully conveyed critical public health messages.

On the occasion, State Malariologist J&K, Dr. D. J. Raina emphasized the need for community participation in the fight against dengue. He elaborated on the symptoms of the disease, the significance of early diagnosis, and the role of timely medical intervention. Dr. Raina also highlighted the continuous efforts of the Health Department in controlling vector-borne diseases and urged the public to stay vigilant and informed.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the army personnel, locals, health officials and officials from the Information Department, making it a successful initiative towards health awareness and community mobilization.