Breaking

DIPR artists promote awareness on dengue prevention through Nukkad Natak

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

To mark National Dengue Day, a Nukkad Natak (street play) was organized today at Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, by the artists of the Cultural Unit Jammu, Department of Information and Public Relations, in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu.

The event was aimed at creating mass awareness causes of Dengue, preventive measures, and effective control strategies.

The impactful street play captured the attention of the gathered audience with its engaging performances and clear messaging on the importance of maintaining cleanliness, avoiding stagnant water and taking personal precautions to prevent the spread of the dengue virus. Through humour, drama and educational storytelling, the artists successfully conveyed critical public health messages.

On the occasion, State Malariologist J&K, Dr. D. J. Raina emphasized the need for community participation in the fight against dengue. He elaborated on the symptoms of the disease, the significance of early diagnosis, and the role of timely medical intervention. Dr. Raina also highlighted the continuous efforts of the Health Department in controlling vector-borne diseases and urged the public to stay vigilant and informed.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the army personnel, locals, health officials and officials from the Information Department, making it a successful initiative towards health awareness and community mobilization.

28 J&K police officers inducted in IPS
India’s G20 Presidency at crucial moment of global economy: OECD Sherpa
Ex- IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit passes away
“Jammu & Kashmir to Experience Dry Spell till March 25” : MeT 
Virat Kohli becomes fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket
Share This Article
Previous Article MHA orders posting of 9 IAS, 3 IPS officers to J&K
Next Article West is plotting to fracture India-Russia-China relations: Russian Minister
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

West is plotting to fracture India-Russia-China relations: Russian Minister
Breaking
MHA orders posting of 9 IAS, 3 IPS officers to J&K
Breaking
DGP J&K visits border areas of Jammu district
Breaking
India’s fight against terrorism now part of national defence doctrine: Rajnath Singh
Developing Story National