DIPR Announces Online Competitions to Celebrate Independence Day 2025

In connection with the upcoming Independence Day 2025 celebrations, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu & Kashmir, has launched three online competitions to encourage citizens—particularly students and youth—to participate in creative and patriotic expressions.

Participants are encouraged to take part in the National Anthem Singing Competition, where they can showcase their love for the nation by submitting their renditions of the National Anthem. The best entries will be awarded cash prizes. Entries can be submitted through the link: https://forms.gle/qrn6auoUu9tNHrzR7.

To inspire thought leadership and visionary thinking, an Online Essay Writing Competition has been announced on the theme “Viksit Bharat @2047”. Participants are invited to pen down their aspirations and innovative ideas for a developed India as we approach 2047, marking 100 years of independence. Entries can be submitted at: https://forms.gle/ebK8Fe2hQWx2zMWv8.

In addition, DIPR has also initiated an Online Painting Competition on the theme “Draw Your Favourite Freedom Fighter”. Budding artists are encouraged to honour and depict the legacy of India’s freedom fighters through colours and creativity. Entries for this competition can be submitted at: https://forms.gle/PH4GXKVdqK6AdPLf9.

All competitions are open to the general public and aim to instill patriotic spirit, nurture talent, and celebrate the idea of India. Attractive prizes and certificates await the winners. DIPR urges citizens across Jammu & Kashmir to participate enthusiastically and make this Independence Day truly memorable by contributing their voice, vision, and creativity.