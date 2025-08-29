‘Digital Kashmir’ crumbles as heavy rains knock out networks

Spread the love

Srinagar, Aug 28: Two days of continuous rainfall in Kashmir have once again exposed the fragile state of communication infrastructure. Despite claims by telecom providers that services have been restored, mobile phone and internet disruptions persist even after three days, leaving lakhs of residents frustrated and disconnected.

Among service providers, Airtel has been the worst affected, followed by BSNL and Jio, prompting subscribers to question why, in the era of 5G and fiber optics, repairs take days for what should be a matter of hours. Wi-Fi services from Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and the privately owned SNTPL also remain down.

“It feels like we’re living in the Stone Age. Just two days of rain and we are cut off from the world,” said Bilal Ahmad, a Pampore resident who runs an online business. “Customers think we are ignoring them, but the truth is we can’t even send an email.”

College students say the blackout has severely disrupted their online classes and exam preparations.

“I had an important online test scheduled, but the internet simply wouldn’t work,” said Mehak Dar, a postgraduate student from Srinagar. “These companies charge us thousands every year, yet when we need the service, they disappear.”

Angry subscribers have flooded telecom offices with complaints and demands for compensation.

“We pay for 4G and 5G but get zero G,” said university scholar Adil Bashir. “It’s daylight robbery. The government must hold these companies accountable.”

MehvishSofi, a University student said: “We are not asking for miracles, just for the services we already pay for. Why should we suffer every time there is rainfall?” Jio announces compensation, others silent

Reliance Jio announced a compensation package, crediting affected users with three days of free data to make up for the outage.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued subscribers in Jammu and Kashmir due to unforeseen technical disruptions following heavy rainfall. To support our users, Jio has initiated three days of complimentary services,” said a Jio spokesperson.

In contrast, BSNL has remained silent on any compensation, fueling further anger.

“Jio at least acknowledged the problem and offered compensation. Airtel hasn’t even bothered to notify its customers,” said Shahnawaz Khan, a subscriber from Anantnag.

Officials say restoration efforts are underway. An official from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said that repair teams are working “round the clock.”

“The heavy rainfall damaged optical fibre lines at multiple locations. Teams from all major operators are on the ground. We have managed to restore partial connectivity and full restoration will follow soon,” said an official from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, who has been coordinating with telecom companies on ground access. A senior Airtel officer in Srinagar also assured subscribers that they are “trying their best.” “Due to multiple fibre cuts and waterlogging, services took longer to restore. Our teams are working in shifts and we expect full recovery shortly,” he said.

Despite these assurances, public anger continues to mount. “They want us to trust digital payments, but even calling an ambulance becomes impossible during such outages,” said Rukhsana , a homemaker from Srinagar. “If telecom companies cannot withstand two days of rain, what will happen if we face a real disaster?”