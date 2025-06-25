DIG NKR visits Shadipora Transit Camp; Ensures synchronized, full-spectrum security grid for SANJY 2025

In a proactive move to guarantee the safety of pilgrims during SANJY 2025, Deputy Inspector General of Police North Kashmir Range Maqsood-ul-Zaman-IPS, conducted a detailed security review at the Shadipora Transit Camp in district Bandipora.

DIG NKR was accompanied by SSP Bandipora Harmeet Singh-JKPS, CO 45 Bn CRPF Shri Apoorwa, CO SSB Adhoc 16 Bn Shri Shashi Shekhar, CO SSB Adhoc 17 Bn Shri Kastoori Lal, SDPO Sumbal Shri Mohd Amin, SHO PS Sumbal alongwith senior officers from the J&K Police, CRPF, and SSB.

The inspection focused heavily on mock drills conducted at the camp, where all agencies practiced real scenario responses viz. crowd surges, emergency responses and evacuations to test inter agency coordination. Further emphasis was placed on ground deployment rehearsals, verifying that police, CRPF, SSB, and other paramilitary forces are positioned precisely according to the layered security plan along Yatri corridors. DIG NKR Shri. Maqsood-ul-Zaman-IPS also ensured that specific, role-based SOPs were clearly defined and disseminated to all forces, covering surveillance duties, intelligence sharing, convoy regulation, traffic control, and emergency response. He stressed that these SOPs are mandatory guidelines for full spectrum preparedness.

During the visit, DIG NKR along with other officials also assessed the overarching deployment plan, surveillance infrastructure including CCTV, emergency response systems, and the logistical support framework encompassing traffic management, sanitation, and contingency response mechanisms essential for facilitating a safe and seamless pilgrimage experience.