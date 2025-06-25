BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

DIG NKR visits Shadipora Transit Camp; Ensures synchronized, full-spectrum security grid for SANJY 2025

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

In a proactive move to guarantee the safety of pilgrims during SANJY 2025, Deputy Inspector General of Police North Kashmir Range Maqsood-ul-Zaman-IPS, conducted a detailed security review at the Shadipora Transit Camp in district Bandipora.

DIG NKR was accompanied by SSP Bandipora Harmeet Singh-JKPS, CO 45 Bn CRPF Shri Apoorwa, CO SSB Adhoc 16 Bn Shri Shashi Shekhar, CO SSB Adhoc 17 Bn Shri Kastoori Lal, SDPO Sumbal Shri Mohd Amin, SHO PS Sumbal alongwith senior officers from the J&K Police, CRPF, and SSB.

The inspection focused heavily on mock drills conducted at the camp, where all agencies practiced real scenario responses viz. crowd surges, emergency responses and evacuations to test inter agency coordination. Further emphasis was placed on ground deployment rehearsals, verifying that police, CRPF, SSB, and other paramilitary forces are positioned precisely according to the layered security plan along Yatri corridors. DIG NKR Shri. Maqsood-ul-Zaman-IPS also ensured that specific, role-based SOPs were clearly defined and disseminated to all forces, covering surveillance duties, intelligence sharing, convoy regulation, traffic control, and emergency response. He stressed that these SOPs are mandatory guidelines for full spectrum preparedness.

During the visit, DIG NKR along with other officials also assessed the overarching deployment plan, surveillance infrastructure including CCTV, emergency response systems, and the logistical support framework encompassing traffic management, sanitation, and contingency response mechanisms essential for facilitating a safe and seamless pilgrimage experience.

Cold nights return as temp drops to season’s lowest in Kashmir
Black Bear Leaves 10 Cattle Dead in Limber Boniyar
Targeting gangs-terror nexus: NIA raids multiple places in northern India
Baramulla Adminstration issues Public Advisory in view of Inclement Weather conditions 
“This is an attempt by Pakistan to destabilise India”: Former J-K DGP on Srinagar and Anantnag encounters
Share This Article
Previous Article Israel kills key Hezbollah financier tied to Iran’s Quds Force
Next Article CBSE to conduct Class 10 Board Exams twice a year from 2026
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Iran thanks Indians who ‘stood firmly, vocally’ in Israel conflict
Breaking World
Mock Drill conducted in Srinagar to assess emergency preparedness for SANJY 2025
Breaking City
India’s per user data use to hit 62 GB/month by 2030, from 32 GB now: Report
Breaking National
Theft case solved in Awantipora, stolen sheep recovered: Police
Breaking