DIG NKR visits Kupwara, reviews security scenario

Deputy Inspector General of Police North Kashmir Range (NKR), Shri Maqsood-ul-Zaman, today visited District Kupwara to review the prevailing security scenario and assess the preparedness of forces on the counter-terrorism front.

During the visit, DIG NKR inspected various operational units and held a series of interactions with officers including SSP Kupwara Mr Ghulam Jeelani, other officers and personnel. At SOG Camp Lolab, he chaired a Darbar with the forces to listen to their issues and grievances. Several matters related to welfare and operational needs were resolved on the spot while directions were issued for early redressal of the remaining concerns.

On the counter-terrorism preparedness, DIG NKR carried out a detailed on-ground assessment to ensure smooth and hassle-free operational functioning in the district. A comprehensive PowerPoint presentation on terrorism and security-related challenges was presented by ASP Kupwara Shri Syed Javaid, who is also SP Operations Kupwara. The presentation covered recent threat perceptions, operational strategies and area domination plans.

The issues were discussed threadbare and emphasis was laid on maintaining high operational alertness, intelligence sharing and coordination among all security stakeholders.

Later, the DIG visited TOB Dardpora Lolab where he took a first-hand stock of field operations and reviewed deployment patterns in sensitive areas. He also interacted with field officers and jawans, appreciating their dedication and commitment towards maintaining peace and stability in the region.

While addressing the officers, DIG NKR stressed the need for people-friendly policing alongside firm action against elements inimical to peace. He also highlighted the importance of community engagement, confidence-building measures and continuous training of personnel to meet evolving challenges.

The visit reflects the continued efforts of the police leadership to keep forces motivated, ensure operational readiness and strengthen the overall security grid in District Kupwara.