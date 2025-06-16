DIG NKR held security review & Coordination Meeting in Connection with SANJY-2025

In preparation for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2025, a comprehensive security review was conducted at the Shadipora Transit Camp by DIG North Kashmir Range Maqsood-ul-Zaman (IPS). DIG NKR was accompanied by SSP Bandipora Shri Harmeet Singh (JKPS), CO 45 Bn. CRPF, CO SSB Adhoc 16 Bn., CO SSB Adhoc 17 Bn., SDPO Sumbal, SHO PS Sumbal and other field officers from the Police, CRPF and SSB.

The team assessed the deployment strategy, surveillance systems, emergency preparedness and logistical arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of the yatri’s expected to pass through this critical transit point in North Kashmir.

During the visit, DIG NKR reviewed the overall deployment plan, functioning of CCTV surveillance, medical and emergency services, traffic regulation, and contingency response mechanisms.

Following the inspection, a high-level coordination meeting was held at CRPF 45 Bn. Headquarters, Sumbal, attended by senior officers from J&K Police, SSB and CRPF. Discussions focused on strategic deployment, layered security coverage, real-time intelligence sharing, convoy movement regulation, crowd management and emergency response readiness. Emphasis was laid on mock drills and maintaining seamless communication between field units and control rooms.

DIG NKR directed all agencies to maintain high alertness and synergy, reiterating that pilgrim safety remains the top priority. All parties reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a smooth, secure, and incident-free SANJY-2025. Regular reviews and inspections will continue in the lead-up to the yatra.