DIG NKR, DIG NKOR (CRPF) co-chaired Security Coordination & Pre-Yatra preparation meet in Baramulla

Deputy Inspector General of Police, North Kashmir Range, Maqsood ul Zaman-(IPS) convened a critical security coordination and pre yatra strategy meeting co-chaired by DIG NKOR (CRPF) Shri R. S. Rawat at District Police Lines Baramulla.

The meeting was attended by all District SSsP and COs of CRPF from the North Kashmir Range.

Deliberations recognizing the sensitive security environment, the meeting emphasized on a robust multi-layered defense strategy for overall security scenario and especially the upcoming yatra.

DIG NKR emphasized upon coordinated action across agencies to dominate sensitive zones, improve real-time intelligence sharing, and maintain full readiness. DIG NKR commended the professionalism and proactive stance of both the participating forces and provided direction on finalizing coordinated deployment of J&K Police and CRPF to ensure safeguard and sanctity of the pilgrimage.

The meeting drew to a close with a resolute reaffirmation of collective dedication to uphold the highest standards of security—both generally across the region and specifically during the upcoming Yatra.