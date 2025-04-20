DIC conducts Udyam registration drive under RAMP in Budgam

Budgam, Apr 19: The District Industries Centre (DIC) Budgam, under the guidance of the Director, Industries & Commerce Kashmir and the supervision of the General Manager, DIC Budgam, successfully conducted the inaugural event of the Udyam registration

Drive under the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) Programme. The event took place at Sheikh-ul-Alam Hall, DC Office Budgam.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 200 local entrepreneurs, business

owners, and aspiring MSMEs. It was also attended by the Financial Literacy Counsellor

(FLC) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and a representative from MSME

Development Institute (MSME DI), who provided valuable guidance to participants on

financial inclusion and MSME support schemes.

The Udyam Registration Drive is aimed at formalizing unregistered and emerging Micro, Small,

and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by facilitating their registration on the Udyam portal. The

initiative connects MSMEs with government schemes, financial incentives, and market linkages,

thereby supporting their business growth and sustainability.

As a centrally sponsored initiative, the RAMP Programme is a World Bank-assisted effort by

the Government of India to improve the productivity, competitiveness, and resilience of MSMEs

across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the General Manager, DIC Budgam, highlighted the importance of

this initiative:

“We are committed to ensuring that every eligible MSME in Budgam gets the support it

deserves. Today’s turnout reflects the growing awareness and enthusiasm among entrepreneurs to formalize their operations and tap into new opportunities.”

Following the directive of the Director, Industries & Commerce Kashmir, the Udyam

Registration Drive is being conducted across all districts of Kashmir. In Budgam, the drive will

cover all 17 blocks in a phase-wise manner, with trained staff deployed to support MSMEs at

the grassroots level. Functional Managers are acting as nodal coordinators to ensure smooth

implementation at each location.