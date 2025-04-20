Kashmir

DIC conducts Udyam registration drive under RAMP in Budgam

Over 200 local entrepreneurs participate

2 Min Read

Budgam, Apr 19: The District Industries Centre (DIC) Budgam, under the guidance of the Director, Industries & Commerce Kashmir and the supervision of the General Manager, DIC Budgam, successfully conducted the inaugural event of the Udyam registration
Drive under the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) Programme. The event took place at Sheikh-ul-Alam Hall, DC Office Budgam.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 200 local entrepreneurs, business
owners, and aspiring MSMEs. It was also attended by the Financial Literacy Counsellor
(FLC) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and a representative from MSME
Development Institute (MSME DI), who provided valuable guidance to participants on
financial inclusion and MSME support schemes.
The Udyam Registration Drive is aimed at formalizing unregistered and emerging Micro, Small,
and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by facilitating their registration on the Udyam portal. The
initiative connects MSMEs with government schemes, financial incentives, and market linkages,
thereby supporting their business growth and sustainability.
As a centrally sponsored initiative, the RAMP Programme is a World Bank-assisted effort by
the Government of India to improve the productivity, competitiveness, and resilience of MSMEs
across the country.
Speaking on the occasion, the General Manager, DIC Budgam, highlighted the importance of
this initiative:
“We are committed to ensuring that every eligible MSME in Budgam gets the support it
deserves. Today’s turnout reflects the growing awareness and enthusiasm among entrepreneurs to formalize their operations and tap into new opportunities.”
Following the directive of the Director, Industries & Commerce Kashmir, the Udyam
Registration Drive is being conducted across all districts of Kashmir. In Budgam, the drive will
cover all 17 blocks in a phase-wise manner, with trained staff deployed to support MSMEs at
the grassroots level. Functional Managers are acting as nodal coordinators to ensure smooth
implementation at each location.

 

