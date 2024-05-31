DHSK observes World No Tobacco Day

The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) today observed World No Tobacco Day here in which the participants deliberated upon the health challenges posed by consumption of all forms of tobacco, for smokers as well as non-smokers.

To commemorate the global celebration, a grand function was organised by Tobacco Control Cell, DHSK at Tagore Hall. The WHO’s theme for ‘World No Tobacco Day’ this year is “Protecting children from tobacco industry interference,” while it “focuses on preventing the tobacco industry from targeting young people with harmful products and promoting policies that shield them from manipulative practices”.

While inaugurating the event, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Nazim Zai Khan, emphasised upon the importance of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities. He said that IEC activities will go a long way in dissuading tobacco consumption. He added that we have to act collectively to create wide awareness among the vulnerable segments especially youth regarding the seriously debilitating and harmful effects of tobacco consumption. He said that tobacco consumption is eating into the vitals of our society and we have to work jointly to fight this menace.

He said that anti-tobacco campaign is a constant program by the health department but the public too has to take a lead in making the program result oriented and more effective. He lauded the efforts of health department for taking anti-tobacco campaign to nook and corner of Kashmir.

Principal Government Medical College, Dr Iffat Hassan, enumerated adverse effects of tobacco on health and appealed the people to break free from the shackles of tobacco and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

In his welcome address, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, said that awareness and education are important to curb the menace of smoking.

Director Health showed concern over the increasing number of youngsters caught in the web of smoking unable to wean off the habit. Quoting WHO, he said that “according to 2022 data, worldwide, at least 37 million young people aged 13–15 years use some form of tobacco.” He said that passive smoking is more dangerous than active smoking which causes more serious health problems.

Project Director, AIDS Control Society, J&K, Dr. Abdul Rouf Bhat, also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the adverse affects of smoking and the need to save our younger generation from this menace.