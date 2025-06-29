DHSK inspects facilities along Baltal Axis

Srinagar, June 28: In preparation for the commencement of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2025, set to begin on July 3, the Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) conducted a thorough inspection of health facilities along the Baltal Axis on Saturday.

The director visited key medical units established for pilgrims, including Base Hospital Baltal and en-route health centres at Railpathri, Bryarimarg, Kali Mata, Sangam Top, Lower Holy Cave, concluding at the Base Hospital near the Holy Cave. The inspection focused on assessing staffing, infrastructure, availability of medicines, medical equipment, and other logistics essential for uninterrupted healthcare services during the pilgrimage.

DHSK personally verified the functionality of medical equipment and reviewed different facility sections to ensure compliance with standard protocols. He emphasized that all health stations must be fully staffed and stocked with necessary medicines, equipment, and supplies, as outlined in the established checklist.

Expressing satisfaction with the arrangements, the director urged the medical staff to serve the Yatris with dedication, compassion, and a strong sense of responsibility. He also issued on-the-spot instructions to officers for immediate improvements wherever needed.

The DHSK was accompanied by the Officer-in-Charge Yatra DHSK, Medical Director Yatra Baltal Axis, Yatra Unit DHSK, and other senior officials.