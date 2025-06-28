Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Abhiyan celebrates tribal unity & cultural diversity

Ganderbal, June 27: In a spirited celebration of unity in diversity, a dynamic and culturally rich IEC camp was organized today at Nilgrath, Block Gund, under the ongoing Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Abhiyan.

The event emerged as a symbol of tribal solidarity, social empowerment, and the linguistic diversity that defines district Ganderbal.

The camp witnessed overwhelming participation from members of the Gujjar, Bakerwal, Shina, Balti, and Dard communities, reflecting the district’s vibrant multilingual and multicultural society.

From traditional attire and dialects to folk songs and community narratives, the camp transformed into a living mosaic of tribal identity and heritage.

Senior officials and resource persons from various line departments including Health, Education, Social Welfare, ICDS, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Rural Development took part in the outreach.

They delivered targeted awareness on welfare schemes viz. PM-JANMAN, PM-JAY SEHAT, Mission Shakti, PMAY-G, livelihood programs under NRLM, and scholarship initiatives tailored for Scheduled Tribe (ST) beneficiaries.

The resource persons passionately articulated the objectives of the Dharti Aaba Abhiyan aiming at holistic tribal development, improved service delivery, and socio-economic inclusion.

Special focus was given to enabling tribal youth and women thorough access to education, health care, digital services, and entrepreneurship.

Participants expressed deep appreciation to the Government of India and the district administration Ganderbal for bringing governance to their doorsteps.

Many community representatives called for more frequent camps to ensure regular engagement, policy awareness, and participatory development.