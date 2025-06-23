Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan : Awareness, benefit saturation camps held across Anantnag

Anantnag, Jun 22: As part of the ongoing Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan, the district administration of Anantnag organised a series of mega awareness and benefit saturation camps at various panchayats across the district.

These camps, part of a 15-day outreach campaign aimed at empowering tribal communities, witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local tribal population.

Resource persons from various government departments engaged directly with attendees, providing comprehensive information on a wide range of welfare schemes and government services.

During the events, officials created awareness about social security, livelihood, and skill development initiatives besides addressing several public grievances on the spot, ensuring immediate redressal of pressing local issues.

Officers from various line departments underlined the importance of ensuring last-mile delivery of government services, especially in remote and underserved tribal areas. They reiterated the administration’s commitment to bridging service delivery gaps and facilitating easier access to welfare schemes for marginalised sections of society.

Under the Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan, the district administration is conducting similar awareness camps across identified tribal locations throughout the district. These camps will continue until June 30, 2025, to ensure that no tribal household is left out.

The outreach initiative aligns with the government’s vision of inclusive development and participatory governance. It focuses on awareness, facilitation, and grievance redressal at the grassroots level, thereby empowering tribal communities through informed engagement.