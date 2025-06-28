Kashmir

‘Dharti Aaba Abhiyan’ witnesses vibrant participation across Anantnag

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Anantnag, June 27: Intensive Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gramin Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) continued today across district Anantnag, reaffirming the mission of holistic tribal empowerment and inclusive rural development.

Extensive awareness and benefit saturation camps were held at multiple locations across the district, drawing enthusiastic participation from residents.

As part of this nation-wide initiative, the campaign is being systematically implemented across 33 Panchayats of Anantnag to ensure saturation of all flagship government schemes and services.

Various initiatives were taken under the Abhiyan, such as awareness sessions on DAJGUA objectives and impact, distribution of IEC materials by various departments, informative stalls by government departments showcasing welfare schemes, awareness drives on PMAY surveys and, scheme briefings by departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Health, ICDS, Social Welfare, Revenue, Sheep Husbandry, among others.

The camps also facilitated interactive sessions between officials and community members, enabling real-time grievance redressal, identification of service delivery gaps, and fostering meaningful public engagement.

Citizens appreciated the government’s commitment to grassroots empowerment and pledged their active support and cooperation throughout the campaign period.

The campaign is being closely monitored by the District Development Commissioner Anantnag, with regular reviews to ensure effective implementation.

DC Shopian reviews functioning of agriculture, allied departments
Mega health camp held at Pulwama
Lethpora family alleges violation of court stay order in demolition drive
Despite snowfall, Sinthan Top set to reopen next week: Admin
Govt intensifies inspection drive to curb GST violations
Share This Article
Previous Article MD KPDCL reviews progress of power arrangements for SANJY at Baltal
Next Article Sakeena lays foundation of main building, admin block of GDC Chadoora
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DGP reviews arrangements for Amarnath yatra
Jammu
Manhunt continues in Udhampur forests to track down three JeM terrorists
Jammu
Corneal blindness gets new cure as SKIMS Bemina begins transplant
City
SKUAST-K well positioned to emerge as biotechnology hub: VC
Kashmir