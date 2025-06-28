‘Dharti Aaba Abhiyan’ witnesses vibrant participation across Anantnag

Anantnag, June 27: Intensive Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gramin Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) continued today across district Anantnag, reaffirming the mission of holistic tribal empowerment and inclusive rural development.

Extensive awareness and benefit saturation camps were held at multiple locations across the district, drawing enthusiastic participation from residents.

As part of this nation-wide initiative, the campaign is being systematically implemented across 33 Panchayats of Anantnag to ensure saturation of all flagship government schemes and services.

Various initiatives were taken under the Abhiyan, such as awareness sessions on DAJGUA objectives and impact, distribution of IEC materials by various departments, informative stalls by government departments showcasing welfare schemes, awareness drives on PMAY surveys and, scheme briefings by departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Health, ICDS, Social Welfare, Revenue, Sheep Husbandry, among others.

The camps also facilitated interactive sessions between officials and community members, enabling real-time grievance redressal, identification of service delivery gaps, and fostering meaningful public engagement.

Citizens appreciated the government’s commitment to grassroots empowerment and pledged their active support and cooperation throughout the campaign period.

The campaign is being closely monitored by the District Development Commissioner Anantnag, with regular reviews to ensure effective implementation.